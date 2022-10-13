Zimmerman signed a training camp contract with the Spurs on Thursday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Zimmerman played professionally in Australia last year but was able to land a contract with the Spurs with just under a week remaining until the regular season. It seems likely that Zimmerman will begin the year in the G League.
