Zimmerman was waived by the Lakers on Monday.

Zimmerman was only on a training camp deal and was never expected to make the final regular-season roster. He played a total of just three minutes during the preseason, notching two points, one rebound and one assist. He'll look to latch on elsewhere prior to the opener, though more realistically, Zimmerman will have to settle for deal in the G-League or overseas.

