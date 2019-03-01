Zimmerman slotted into the starting lineup Thursday, finishing the 122-116 loss to the Swarm with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Zimmerman's return to the starting rotation bumped the increasingly productive Jameel Warney to power forward, but Warney continued to pile up numbers finishing the game with 29 points and nine rebounds. Zimmerman certainly has some utility as a fantasy option given his defense and rebounding prowess, but he'll have to play more than his Thursday minute total (25) in order to be a consistent factor worth relying on.