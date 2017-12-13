Spurs' Tony Parker: Six points in return to lineup

Parker (rest) supplied six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Parker provided a relatively full stat line in his return from a night off for rest last Saturday against the Suns. The veteran point guard saw more than 20 minutes for the first time this season, as the team has managed him carefully in his return from a torn quadriceps muscle that delayed his season debut until Nov. 27. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Parker is averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds across 18.7 minutes in seven games.

