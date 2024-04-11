Collins amassed 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-89 loss to the Thunder.

The center led the Spurs in scoring as he got the start with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) sidelined. Collins last scored at least 20 points back on March 7 against the Kings, and his workload and usage have varied wildly at times this season depending on Wembanyama's availability. The team hasn't yet indicated whether the superstar rookie will play again this season with only two games left on San Antonio's schedule, so Collins could be a solid fantasy option in those contests.