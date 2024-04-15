Collins chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 win over the Pistons.

The veteran center played through a minor thumb injury and just missed recording his fourth double-double of the season. Collins provided some valuable experience in the frontcourt behind Victor Wembanyama (ankle), but it's not clear if the Spurs are interested in bringing him back next season in the same role or will look to move his contract this summer.