Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he's expecting Collins (ankle) to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

This timeline would make Jan. 15 against the Hawks the earliest possible return date, but the Spurs will likely provide more clarity in the coming days. For now, fantasy managers should plan on Collins missing at least the next six games. With Collins out of the lineup Sunday against Boston, Sandro Mamukelashvili played 20 minutes and produced seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and one three-pointer.