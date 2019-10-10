Baynes (nose) was upgraded to probable for Thursday's preseason game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Baynes is still recovering from a broken nose and was listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, but it appears the big man is on the verge of being cleared to return to the floor. He is expected to serve as the No. 1 backup at center to starter Deandre Ayton.

