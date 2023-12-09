Metu provided 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 23 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Kings.

The Suns were very shorthanded Friday, and that seems to be the story of their season. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Grayson Allen (groin) were held out, and Nassir Little left the game after four minutes due to the concussion protocol. Metu made the most of his newfound minutes, setting a new season-best mark of 10 points. He's been a fringe rotation player for most of the season, but credit to Metu for stepping up when his number was called.