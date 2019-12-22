Okobo will start Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Ricky Rubio (illness) sidelined, Okobo will make his first start of the season. In the five games that he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal.