Okobo (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okobo has appeared on the injury report for the last few contests due to an ankle injury, but the guard hasn't missed a matchup since Jan. 31. Barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff Monday, Okobo will likely resume a normal workload against the Jazz.

