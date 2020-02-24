Suns' Elie Okobo: Tabbed probable Monday
Okobo (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Okobo has appeared on the injury report for the last few contests due to an ankle injury, but the guard hasn't missed a matchup since Jan. 31. Barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff Monday, Okobo will likely resume a normal workload against the Jazz.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.