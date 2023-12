Gordon is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to play Monday against Dallas, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gordon popped up on Sunday's injury report, but coach Frank Vogel expects both he and Josh Okogie (hip) to suit up. Gordon was out of sorts in Friday's loss to Sacramento, going scoreless in a 25-minute start, but it's unclear if he was dealing with the hip issues in-game.