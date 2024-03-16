Thomas and the Suns agreed to a 10-day contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas is officially back in the NBA after a brief and successful stint with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars. He won't be guaranteed more than a handful of minutes with the Suns, but they could certainly use more backcourt depth. Thomas' last NBA action came back in the 2021-22 season, when he saw action with the Hornets, Mavericks and Lakers and averaged 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field over his 22 appearances.