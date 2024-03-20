Thomas officially signed a 10-day contract with the Suns and will be available to make his debut against the 76ers on Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

While reports surfaced last week of Thomas' signing, it's important to note he didn't put ink to paper until Wednesday, so the 10-day clock starts now. The 35-year-old last played in the NBA in 2021-22, when he suited up for the Hornets, Mavericks and Lakers. Overall, he averaged 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.1 percent over 22 appearances that season. Thomas was balling out in limited action with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars before getting signed by Phoenix, as he averaged 32.5 points while shooting 44.6 percent from deep across four appearances.