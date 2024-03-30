Share Video

Thomas has signed a second 10-day contract with the Suns on Saturday.

Thomas has only seen the court in two of a possible six games since joining Phoenix. He tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT) and one assist across eight minutes in his most recent appearance in Friday's 128-103 loss to the Thunder. The veteran will continue to be available for backcourt depth in the immediate future.

