Thomas (recently signed) is expected to make his Suns debut Wednesday versus the 76ers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Thomas agreed to a 10-day contract Saturday but didn't join the team in time for Sunday's matchup in Milwaukee. The veteran point guard hasn't seen NBA action since the 2021-22 campaign, when he suited up for Charlotte, Dallas and the Lakers. In total, he averaged 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.1 percent over 22 appearances that season. Thomas was balling out in limited action with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars before getting signed by Phoenix, as he averaged 32.5 points while shooting 44.6 percent from deep across four appearances.