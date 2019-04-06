Crawford registered 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in the Suns' 133-126 overtime win over the Pelicans on Friday.

Crawford turned back the clock with his stellar performance and helped make up for the scoring void created by the absence of Devin Booker (ankle). The 39-year-old is in the midst of one of his more productive stretches of the season, as he's now scored in double digits in three of the past four games. With Booker already shut down for the season, Crawford should see extended run for the final two games.