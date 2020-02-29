Suns' Jevon Carter: Brings defense in close loss
Carter provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 21 minutes Friday in the Suns' 113-111 loss to the Pistons.
With double-digit minutes in each of the Suns' last 15 games, Carter has seemingly solidified himself as one of the top two guards on the team's bench. So long as starters Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker are both healthy, however, Carter won't have much of an opportunity to push for a 25-plus-minute role, thereby putting a cap on his overall fantasy upside.
