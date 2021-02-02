Carter (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Suns' 109-108 win over the Mavericks.

Carter was excluded from head coach Monty Williams' rotation for the second game in a row, with E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway serving as Phoenix's backup guards. Considering the Suns returned star shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) from a four-game absence Monday along with the fact that Cameron Payne (foot) will also be back eventually, Carter should only face a tougher path to the rotation moving forward.