Suns' Jevon Carter: Returning to bench
Carter will come off the bench Tuesday against the Kings.
Ricky Rubio (back) is back in the starting five, so Carter will resume his usual bench role. Across his nine appearances off the bench, Carter has averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.8 minutes.
