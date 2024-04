O'Neale will come off the bench Friday night against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

O'Neale drew a start at small forward Wednesday over Grayson Allen as the team experimented with a new lineup, but O'Neale will head back to the bench for Friday's clash. The Baylor product has shown that he can produce off the bench, collecting 10 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes Tuesday as a reserve.