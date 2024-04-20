O'Neale had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-95 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

O'Neale led all Suns players in threes made while leading all Phoenix bench players in scoring and ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a postseason defeat. O'Neale connected on four or more threes in 13 games during the regular season, nine of which came off the bench. He concluded the regular season schedule with 10 or more points in two of his final four contests.