O'Neale will start Friday's Game versus the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Grayson Allen (ankle) will sit out Game 3, but he's considered day-to-day and could be back for Game 4 on Sunday. In 14 starts during the regular season, O'Neale averaged 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.