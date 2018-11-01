Suns' Ryan Anderson: Will come off bench Wednesday
Anderson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
TJ Warren will take Anderson's place in the starting five, in what is likely a move to add more scoring to the first unit. Anderson, a career 38.1-percent three-point shooter, has struggled shooting the ball this season, currently shooting just 22.7 percent from three. If he continues to struggle shooting the ball, Warren could continue to remain in the starting unit.
More News
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Continues lackluster start to season•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Best outing of preseason in win•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Expected to start at power forward•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...