Anderson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

TJ Warren will take Anderson's place in the starting five, in what is likely a move to add more scoring to the first unit. Anderson, a career 38.1-percent three-point shooter, has struggled shooting the ball this season, currently shooting just 22.7 percent from three. If he continues to struggle shooting the ball, Warren could continue to remain in the starting unit.