Suns' Tyson Chandler: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pistons
Chandler (shoulder, neck) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Chandler will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to lingering pain in his neck and shoulder. Look for Alex Len and Dragan Bender to continue to handle center duties in his absence. Chandler's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday in Cleveland.
