Tariq Owens: Collects 16 points in loss
Owens posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 G League loss to South Bay.
Owens saw a bit of extra floor time with Norense Odiase out with an illness Saturday, and he took advantage, posting his second-best offensive game of the year. He snagged his first steal in four games and recorded multiple blocks for his fifth time in six games. The extra minutes may not last long, though, as Odiase can return as soon as Jan. 1.
