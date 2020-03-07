Suns' Tariq Owens: Double-double in win
Owens collected 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-131 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Owens dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the year. The 24-year-old is averaging 17.3 points over his last three contests and remains one of Northern Arizona's best offensive options in the paint. On the year, Owens is averaging 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 24.2 minutes.
