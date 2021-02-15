Owens delivered four points (2-3 FG), an assist and a block across 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Greensboro.

Owens continues to play a lesser role off the bench for Long Island, and he's not expected to see major on-court time or have lots of upside while sharing playing time with Reggie Perry. He is logging under 10 minutes per game early in the season.

More News