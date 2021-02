Owens notched 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Owens delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court for Long Island, as he missed just one shot from the field and also recorded five swats, making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball. Owens hasn't seen consistent minutes off the bench, though, and his limited role also translates to limited upside.