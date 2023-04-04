Pokusevski is out for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors due to a left knee contusion.
Pokusevski has averaged just 8.0 minutes across his last three appearances, so his absence is unlikely to affect the Thunder's rotation. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Utah.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Unlikely to see playing time•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Officially available Friday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Recalled by parent club•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Makes G League appearance•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Moves rehab to G League•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Remains sidelined Wednesday•