Pokusesvki hasn't received medical permission to train until August, ruling him out for the FIBA World Cup, Eurohoops.net reports.
Pokusevski hoped to make his debut for the Serbia national team but is still recovering from a small right humerus fracture. While he is expected to be ready for the Thunder's training camp, he will be unable to play in the FIBA World Cup.
