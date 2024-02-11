Joe (sternum) recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 146-111 loss to the Mavericks.

After missing four games with a bruised sternum, Joe was back in action Saturday for the front end of a back-to-back set and settled into his typical role as a perimeter threat on the second unit. He doesn't appear on the Thunder's injury report for Sunday's game against the Kings, so Joe shouldn't face any restrictions for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Though he'll stick in the Thunder rotation through the All-Star break, Joe could be in jeopardy of losing his spot at some point in the second half of the season once trade-deadline pickup Gordon Hayward (calf) is available to play.