Joe posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Joe grabbed headlines Wednesday following a posterizing dunk on Jeff Green, but he did more than that, and he was actually one of the Thunder's most productive players in this loss despite coming off the bench. Joe has scored in double digits in just three of his 13 appearances this month, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of upside heading into the final weeks of the regular season.