Joe contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 victory over the Pelicans.

Joe is capable of racking up the triples when given meaningful minutes, and he could have an opportunity to do that Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) set to be watching Wednesday's game from the sidelines. If you need a cheap source of treys, Joe could be your guy.