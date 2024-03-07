Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with Miami.

Williams had missed the Thunder's previous three games with a left knee sprain, but he looks like he'll be available off the bench Friday. Before his recent absence, Williams had appeared in four straight contests while averaging 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.5 blocks in 14.8 minutes.