Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Cason Wallace will replace Williams in the starting lineup Wednesday evening, so Williams' fantasy outlook takes a hit. As a member of the reserves this season, Williams owns averages of 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and not much else on 40.3 percent shooting in 12.6 minutes a night.
