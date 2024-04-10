Williams is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to a low back contusion.
Williams is in danger of missing his first contest since March 22 due to a back injury. With Gordon Hayward (lower leg) also questionable, the Thunder could be thin on forward depth against the Spurs.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Headed to bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Season-best outing in first start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Gets starting nod•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Gets 17 minutes in return•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Cleared for Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming Wednesday•