Williams recorded six points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Williams entered the starting lineup in place of the injured Jalen Williams (ankle), putting together his best outing of the season in his first start. Williams led all players in the contest in assists, setting a new season high and his first game with 10 or more dimes. Williams posted his second game of the year with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists, the other occurrence taking place Nov. 25 against Philadelphia.