Williams (knee) played 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's 107-100 win over Miami, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one steal and one block.

After missing the Thunder's previous three games with a left knee sprain, Williams slid back into the rotation as Oklahoma City's backup center. The second-year player is averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 three-pointers, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals in 15.2 minutes per game over his five appearances since the All-Star break.