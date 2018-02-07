Thunder's Josh Huestis: Modest production in Tuesday's start
Huestis registered six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.
The 26-year-old drew the start at two-guard for Terrance Ferguson but was relatively quiet in terms of production. However, even with Carmelo Anthony exiting in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the fact that Heustis still had to share the floor with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams basically guaranteed that Heustis was going to have a minor offensive role. His entry into the starting five was primarily for defensive purposes, a move that seemed to have been a rousing success considering the vaunted Splash Bros tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson went a combined 11-for-27 from the field.
More News
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Starting Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Heads back to bench•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Rare start•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Fourth-year option declined by Thunder•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Near double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Thunder's Josh Huestis: Recalled from D-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...