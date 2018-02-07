Huestis registered six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

The 26-year-old drew the start at two-guard for Terrance Ferguson but was relatively quiet in terms of production. However, even with Carmelo Anthony exiting in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the fact that Heustis still had to share the floor with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams basically guaranteed that Heustis was going to have a minor offensive role. His entry into the starting five was primarily for defensive purposes, a move that seemed to have been a rousing success considering the vaunted Splash Bros tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson went a combined 11-for-27 from the field.