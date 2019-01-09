Noel has been diagnosed with a concussion after his scary fall Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Knocked unconscious during the game against Minnesota on Tuesday, tests after the matchup revealed that Noel has apparently avoided any significant injuries and/or fractures, but nonetheless has been diagnosed with a concussion and will most likely have to miss at least one game to recover. Considering what looked to be a horrifying fall Monday, it's outstanding that Noel, who has solidified himself as one of the key rotation players on the Thunder this year, has nothing more than a concussion.