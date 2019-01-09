Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Exits after hitting head on floor
Noel was stretchered off the court during Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder after suffering a scary head injury, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Noel was defending an Andrew Wiggins' drive when he fell awkwardly and hit his head hard on the floor. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but expect an update on his status once the Thunder provides more information.
