Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Fills stat sheet in win
Noel had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-106 win over the Blazers.
Noel couldn't surpass the 20-minute mark of playing time in this game, but he was quite productive on both ends of the court. He should remain as Steven Adams' main backup at center but he should remain a decent fantasy asset since he is producing at a decent rate despite seeing limited minutes on the court.
