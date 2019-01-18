Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Plays 12 minutes in Thursday's loss
Noel had four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minuted during Thursday's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Noel returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a concussion. He played sparingly, but it was good to see him back in action after he suffered a scary fall back on Jan. 8 versus the Timberwolves. Noel's status as a backup big man behind Steven Adams limits his value to deeper leagues.
