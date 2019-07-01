Noel and the Thunder came to terms on a contract agreement Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel backed out of the two sides' initial agreement Sunday night, but after sleeping on the decision he's ultimately decided to head back to Oklahoma City. The former top-10 pick was unable to emerge from a limited, reserve role last season, but he was once again among the league leaders in blocks and steals per minute.

