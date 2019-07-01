Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Re-signing with Thunder
Noel and the Thunder came to terms on a contract agreement Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Noel backed out of the two sides' initial agreement Sunday night, but after sleeping on the decision he's ultimately decided to head back to Oklahoma City. The former top-10 pick was unable to emerge from a limited, reserve role last season, but he was once again among the league leaders in blocks and steals per minute.
More News
-
NBA Free Agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.