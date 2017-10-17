Thunder's P.J. Dozier: Inks two-way deal with Thunder
Dozier signed a two-way deal with the Thunder on Tuesday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Undrafted out of South Carolina, Dozier initially landed with the Mavs but was waived by the team over the weekend. Dozier is still very much raw as a prospect, but he has an intriguing combination of height, length and athleticism and make him worthy of a flyer. From a fantasy perspective, however, Dozier shouldn't be on most owners' radar.
