Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time call Wednesday
Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Wiggins has missed the last three games due to illness, and his availability for Wednesday remains uncertain. An update on his status figures to come following morning shootaround.
