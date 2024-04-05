Wiggins won't play Friday against Dallas due to a sore left ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins will miss the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set after suffering the injury during Thursday's 133-110 win over the Rockets. The fact that his injury is being classified as soreness rather than an ankle sprain bodes well for his chances of avoiding a lengthy absence, but Wiggins' status will still need to be monitored heading into the Warriors' next game Sunday versus Utah.