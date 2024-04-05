Wiggins (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Dallas.
Wiggins tweaked his ankle during Thursday's win over the Rockets, forcing him to miss the fourth quarter. He's been diagnosed with ankle soreness, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If Wiggins is sidelined, Gary Payton (ankle) and Moses Moody could see increased run.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Tweaks ankle Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Carries team to win Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Dishes eight dimes vs. Charlotte•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Back with starting five•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Won't start against Spurs•