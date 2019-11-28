Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads way with 26

Wiggins finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Wiggins got the job done on both sides of the ball, topping 20 points for the 10th-straight game and recording multiple blocks for the fourth time this year. His 14 free-throw attempts marked a season-high, as did his nine makes. Wiggins continues to demonstrate his evolution as a scorer as Wednesday's outing marked the fourth time in his past six games that he's made more than 50 percent of his threes.