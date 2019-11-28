Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads way with 26
Wiggins finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Spurs.
Wiggins got the job done on both sides of the ball, topping 20 points for the 10th-straight game and recording multiple blocks for the fourth time this year. His 14 free-throw attempts marked a season-high, as did his nine makes. Wiggins continues to demonstrate his evolution as a scorer as Wednesday's outing marked the fourth time in his past six games that he's made more than 50 percent of his threes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 25 on Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pops for 21 against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.